Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Given New $105.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $102.00 to $105.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

SHAK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen reiterated a buy rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $98.53.

Shake Shack Stock Performance

Shares of SHAK opened at $93.40 on Monday. Shake Shack has a 12 month low of $52.79 and a 12 month high of $111.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.39, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. Shake Shack had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The business had revenue of $290.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Shake Shack will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Shake Shack news, Director Jeffrey Flug sold 304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.01, for a total value of $31,315.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,699.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 9.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shake Shack

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SHAK. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Shake Shack during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Shake Shack by 3.8% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 10,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Shake Shack by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 86.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

