SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $9.08

SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.08 and traded as high as $9.20. SGS shares last traded at $9.19, with a volume of 34,154 shares.

SGS Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.01.

SGS Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2064 per share. This is a positive change from SGS’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 2nd.

SGS Company Profile

SGS SA provides inspection, testing, and verification services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Connectivity & Products, Health & Nutrition, Industries & Environment, Natural Resources, and Business Assurance. The company provides laboratory testing, product inspection and consulting, process assessment, technical and transactional assistance; and automotive, connectivity, softlines and accessories, and hardgoods, toys, and juvenile products, as well as government and trade facilitation services.

