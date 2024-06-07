SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Stock Rating Upgraded by Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has $23.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $28.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on SentinelOne from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. BTIG Research cut their target price on SentinelOne from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Loop Capital cut their target price on SentinelOne from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Guggenheim raised their target price on SentinelOne from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on SentinelOne from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $25.08.

Get SentinelOne alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on SentinelOne

SentinelOne Trading Down 0.6 %

S opened at $17.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.90 and a beta of 0.59. SentinelOne has a 1 year low of $13.62 and a 1 year high of $30.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.86.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $186.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.11 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 44.79% and a negative return on equity of 16.48%. SentinelOne’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SentinelOne will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at SentinelOne

In related news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 11,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total transaction of $255,389.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 535,011 shares in the company, valued at $12,176,850.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other SentinelOne news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 11,221 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total transaction of $255,389.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 535,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,176,850.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 8,566 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total value of $197,874.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,025 shares in the company, valued at $116,077.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 284,928 shares of company stock worth $6,205,007 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SentinelOne

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SentinelOne by 7.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,158,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694,407 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,373,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,642,000 after acquiring an additional 162,846 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,872,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,021,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,390,000 after acquiring an additional 584,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sylebra Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 6,122,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,724,000 after acquiring an additional 838,818 shares in the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SentinelOne Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SentinelOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SentinelOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.