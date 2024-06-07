Scott N. Flanders Purchases 7,237 Shares of Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM) Stock

Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHMGet Free Report) Director Scott N. Flanders bought 7,237 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.75 per share, with a total value of $12,664.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 609,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,066,541. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Fathom Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of FTHM opened at $1.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Fathom Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.32 and a 1 year high of $8.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.42.

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHMGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.07). Fathom had a negative return on equity of 43.82% and a negative net margin of 7.16%. The company had revenue of $70.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.36) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Fathom Holdings Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fathom

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FTHM. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fathom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $180,000. AMG National Trust Bank bought a new stake in Fathom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its stake in Fathom by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,546,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,311,000 after acquiring an additional 289,978 shares in the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC lifted its stake in Fathom by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 192,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 43,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Fathom by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 6,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FTHM shares. B. Riley decreased their price target on Fathom from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Stephens decreased their price target on Fathom from $4.00 to $2.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on Fathom from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on Fathom from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th.

Fathom Company Profile

Fathom Holdings Inc provides a real estate services platform that integrates residential brokerage, mortgage, title, and insurance services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Brokerage, Mortgage, and Technology. The Real Estate Brokerage segment provides real estate brokerage services.

