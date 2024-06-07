Scott N. Flanders Purchases 7,237 Shares of Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM) Stock

Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM – Get Free Report) Director Scott N. Flanders bought 7,237 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.75 per share, with a total value of $12,664.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 609,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,066,541. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Fathom Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of FTHM opened at $1.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Fathom Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.32 and a 1 year high of $8.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.42.

Get Fathom alerts:

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.07). Fathom had a negative return on equity of 43.82% and a negative net margin of 7.16%. The company had revenue of $70.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.36) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Fathom Holdings Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fathom

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FTHM. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fathom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $180,000. AMG National Trust Bank bought a new stake in Fathom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its stake in Fathom by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,546,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,311,000 after acquiring an additional 289,978 shares in the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC lifted its stake in Fathom by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 192,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 43,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Fathom by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 6,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FTHM shares. B. Riley decreased their price target on Fathom from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Stephens decreased their price target on Fathom from $4.00 to $2.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on Fathom from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on Fathom from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Fathom

Fathom Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fathom Holdings Inc provides a real estate services platform that integrates residential brokerage, mortgage, title, and insurance services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Brokerage, Mortgage, and Technology. The Real Estate Brokerage segment provides real estate brokerage services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fathom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fathom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.