Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) Shares Purchased by Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 1,682.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 96,960 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,520 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $4,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 24,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 13,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $48.76. 431,041 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 906,351. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.86. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $47.03 and a 12-month high of $50.00.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

