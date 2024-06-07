Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) Shares Up 3.3%

Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 3.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.83 and last traded at $9.74. 94,899 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 789,897 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.43.

SRRK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Scholar Rock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Scholar Rock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Scholar Rock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Scholar Rock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Scholar Rock in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.17.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $756.03 million, a PE ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 6.58 and a current ratio of 6.58.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.11). During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Scholar Rock Holding Co. will post -2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new position in shares of Scholar Rock during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,664,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Scholar Rock by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,321,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,519 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock in the fourth quarter worth $18,287,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,430,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,898,000 after acquiring an additional 342,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redmile Group LLC raised its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 4,733,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,606,000 after purchasing an additional 329,408 shares during the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and delivery of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

