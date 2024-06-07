Royal Bank of Canada Lowers DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Price Target to $52.00

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $59.00 to $52.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 3.57% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on DOCU. Citigroup reduced their target price on DocuSign from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on DocuSign from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised DocuSign from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DocuSign currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.33.

Shares of DOCU traded down $4.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.21. The stock had a trading volume of 4,165,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,894,922. The firm has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.48, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.03. DocuSign has a 52 week low of $38.11 and a 52 week high of $64.76.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $712.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.05 million. DocuSign had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 2.68%. As a group, research analysts expect that DocuSign will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DocuSign news, insider Stephen Shute sold 15,109 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.02, for a total transaction of $861,515.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,842.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 499 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.92, for a total transaction of $27,405.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,206.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Stephen Shute sold 15,109 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.02, for a total value of $861,515.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,959 shares in the company, valued at $510,842.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 47,512 shares of company stock worth $2,746,767. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in DocuSign by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in DocuSign by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in DocuSign by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in DocuSign by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 3,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in DocuSign by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 83,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,617,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. 77.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

