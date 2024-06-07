Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Price Target to $55.00

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Free Report) (TSE:MX) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on MEOH. Piper Sandler reiterated a neutral rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Methanex from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Methanex from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Methanex from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Methanex from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $55.50.

Get Methanex alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Methanex

Methanex Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of MEOH opened at $50.88 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.00 and its 200 day moving average is $46.57. Methanex has a fifty-two week low of $38.18 and a fifty-two week high of $56.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.56 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Free Report) (TSE:MX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.35. Methanex had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 5.38%. The company had revenue of $916.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.50 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Methanex will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Methanex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Methanex’s payout ratio is 31.36%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEOH. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Methanex by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,235 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,839 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Methanex by 356.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 17,583 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 13,730 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Methanex by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,129 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Methanex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Methanex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $391,000. 73.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Methanex

(Get Free Report)

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in China, Europe, the United States, South America, South Korea, Canada, and Asia. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.