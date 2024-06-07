Rollbit Coin Price Tops $0.0627 on Major Exchanges (RLB)

Rollbit Coin (RLB) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 7th. Rollbit Coin has a market capitalization of $176.60 million and $1.01 million worth of Rollbit Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rollbit Coin token can now be bought for about $0.0627 or 0.00000091 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Rollbit Coin has traded down 20.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Rollbit Coin Profile

Rollbit Coin’s genesis date was November 9th, 2020. Rollbit Coin’s total supply is 2,666,952,570 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,816,182,174 tokens. The official message board for Rollbit Coin is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5326640.0. Rollbit Coin’s official Twitter account is @rollbitcom. Rollbit Coin’s official website is rollbit.com.

Buying and Selling Rollbit Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Rollbit Coin (RLB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Rollbit Coin has a current supply of 2,666,952,570.3779335. The last known price of Rollbit Coin is 0.0641426 USD and is down -8.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 76 active market(s) with $1,229,499.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rollbit.com/.”

