Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Price Target Cut to $250.00

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $260.00 to $250.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ROK. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and set a $290.00 target price (down previously from $330.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $322.00 to $316.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $304.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $320.00 to $312.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating and set a $254.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $307.21.

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

NYSE ROK opened at $255.26 on Tuesday. Rockwell Automation has a 12 month low of $251.28 and a 12 month high of $348.52. The stock has a market cap of $29.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $272.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $283.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.35. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 659 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total transaction of $171,412.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,204,309.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Rockwell Automation news, VP John M. Miller sold 467 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.27, for a total transaction of $127,617.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,311,696. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 659 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total transaction of $171,412.49. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,204,309.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Rockwell Automation

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 19.9% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 10,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 8.8% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 456,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,016,000 after purchasing an additional 36,866 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 30.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 336.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 27,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,956,000 after acquiring an additional 21,051 shares during the period. 75.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

See Also

