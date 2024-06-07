Rocket Pool ETH Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $2.15 Billion (RETH)

Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 6th. During the last week, Rocket Pool ETH has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Rocket Pool ETH token can now be bought for about $4,212.83 or 0.05957643 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Rocket Pool ETH has a total market cap of $2.15 billion and $2.73 million worth of Rocket Pool ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Rocket Pool ETH Token Profile

Rocket Pool ETH’s total supply is 510,251 tokens. The official message board for Rocket Pool ETH is medium.com/rocket-pool. Rocket Pool ETH’s official website is rocketpool.net. Rocket Pool ETH’s official Twitter account is @rocket_pool and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool ETH is https://reddit.com/r/rocketpool/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Rocket Pool ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Rocket Pool ETH has a current supply of 511,192.5596297. The last known price of Rocket Pool ETH is 4,247.45980103 USD and is up 0.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 98 active market(s) with $1,605,180.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rocketpool.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool ETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rocket Pool ETH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rocket Pool ETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

