Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of ($0.64) Per Share (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair dropped their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Monday, June 3rd. William Blair analyst S. Corwin now expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.64) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.49). William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Rocket Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.85) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Rocket Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.50) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.28) EPS.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.73) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.13.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of RCKT opened at $22.99 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.18. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.01 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 10.47, a quick ratio of 10.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $14.89 and a twelve month high of $32.53.

Insider Transactions at Rocket Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CEO Gaurav Shah sold 9,790 shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total value of $228,596.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 728,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,000,411.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Rocket Pharmaceuticals news, insider Mark Andrew White sold 12,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total transaction of $308,788.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,853,568.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gaurav Shah sold 9,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total transaction of $228,596.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 728,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,000,411.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 381,772 shares of company stock valued at $10,411,590 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RCKT. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,022,830 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $164,388,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880,373 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 174.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,606,016 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656,111 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,447,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $163,264,000 after acquiring an additional 843,552 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 4,193,996 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,935,000 after acquiring an additional 538,209 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,017,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a late-stage biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

