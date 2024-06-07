Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Given “Market Outperform” Rating at JMP Securities

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reissued by JMP Securities in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $30.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 33.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Robinhood Markets from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, May 17th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Robinhood Markets from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup lowered shares of Robinhood Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.75.

NASDAQ:HOOD traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,755,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,481,736. Robinhood Markets has a fifty-two week low of $7.91 and a fifty-two week high of $23.69. The company has a market capitalization of $19.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.80 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.73 and a 200-day moving average of $14.98.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $618.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.74 million. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 1.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.57) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 157,177 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total transaction of $2,579,274.57. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $591,498.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.67, for a total transaction of $4,667,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 157,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total transaction of $2,579,274.57. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,045 shares in the company, valued at $591,498.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,539,351 shares of company stock valued at $28,861,419 over the last three months. 19.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 52.6% during the first quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 2,393,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,172,000 after acquiring an additional 825,307 shares during the period. EULAV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 4.5% during the first quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,091,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the first quarter worth $606,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 12.5% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,779,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,819,000 after acquiring an additional 197,245 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the first quarter worth $988,000. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

