Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $72.00.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RIO. StockNews.com raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Citigroup cut shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Rio Tinto Group

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Rio Tinto Group Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIO. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 3rd quarter worth $417,000. Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 29,258 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 3,073 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 3rd quarter worth $286,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 226,938 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $14,442,000 after acquiring an additional 72,425 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RIO opened at $69.20 on Friday. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of $58.27 and a 12 month high of $75.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

About Rio Tinto Group

(Get Free Report

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.