Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $989.86.

REGN has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,090.00 to $1,099.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,185.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $710.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,104.00 to $1,115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,020.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $1,000.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $110.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.57, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.13. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $684.80 and a 52 week high of $1,016.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $948.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $925.60. The company has a current ratio of 5.27, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.46 by ($0.49). Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 29.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 37.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $979.25, for a total transaction of $24,481,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 408,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,729,850. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $979.25, for a total transaction of $24,481,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 408,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,729,850. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael S. Brown sold 1,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $974.86, for a total transaction of $1,142,535.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,347,256.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,785 shares of company stock worth $53,510,873 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 114.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,022,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 156.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,387,000 after purchasing an additional 5,955 shares during the period. First City Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $215,000. Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% in the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 8,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,317,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $129,257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

