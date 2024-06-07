ReddCoin Price Up 488.3% Over Last 7 Days (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 7th. One ReddCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ReddCoin has a market capitalization of $20.99 million and approximately $62.64 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded 488.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ReddCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.93 or 0.00114070 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.80 or 0.00014159 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00008707 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000118 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001431 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About ReddCoin

ReddCoin (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ReddCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ReddCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.