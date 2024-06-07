QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Director Sells $1,124,838.00 in Stock

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) Director Jagdeep Singh sold 192,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.85, for a total transaction of $1,124,838.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,809,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,434,130.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of QS opened at $5.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 10.38, a quick ratio of 10.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 4.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.39. QuantumScape Co. has a 12 month low of $4.92 and a 12 month high of $13.86.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.02). As a group, analysts predict that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QS. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 595.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 5,296 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 6,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 57.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, StepStone Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of QuantumScape in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.87% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of QuantumScape from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of QuantumScape from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of QuantumScape from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.09.

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

