Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd Has $761,000 Stake in The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF)

Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd increased its stake in shares of The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF – Free Report) by 20.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,901 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd’s holdings in The Mexico Fund were worth $761,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Mexico Fund by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,371 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in The Mexico Fund by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 194,746 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,207,000 after buying an additional 5,745 shares during the last quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The Mexico Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Almitas Capital LLC grew its holdings in The Mexico Fund by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 155,646 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after buying an additional 15,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in The Mexico Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $680,000.

The Mexico Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MXF traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.70. 621 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,153. The Mexico Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.77 and a 1-year high of $19.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.37.

Insider Buying and Selling

About The Mexico Fund

In related news, Director Richard B. Vaughan bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.69 per share, for a total transaction of $70,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,450. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other The Mexico Fund news, Director Richard B. Vaughan acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.62 per share, for a total transaction of $33,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,340. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard B. Vaughan acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.69 per share, with a total value of $70,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,450. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Mexico Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Impulsora del Fondo México, S.C. It primarily invests in public equity markets of Mexico. The fund seeks to invest its portfolio across diversified sectors. The Mexico Fund, Inc was formed in June 01, 1981 and is domiciled in Maryland, United States.

