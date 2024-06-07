Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd Cuts Stock Holdings in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS)

Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd reduced its holdings in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Free Report) by 31.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,800 shares during the period. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd owned approximately 0.11% of Cars.com worth $1,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 219,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,159,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cars.com by 118.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Cars.com by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 36,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Cars.com by 103.8% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in Cars.com by 13.5% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 20,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490 shares during the period. 89.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Cars.com in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Shares of NYSE CARS traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $20.63. 20,999 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 396,417. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.75 and a 200 day moving average of $18.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 2.15. Cars.com Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.82 and a fifty-two week high of $22.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.07). Cars.com had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 15.34%. The firm had revenue of $180.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.81 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cars.com Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cars.com news, CEO Thomas Alex Vetter sold 27,625 shares of Cars.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $524,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 659,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,533,293. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Thomas Alex Vetter sold 27,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $524,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 659,647 shares in the company, valued at $12,533,293. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Angelique Strong Marks sold 2,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $52,651.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 118,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,199,964.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,844 shares of company stock valued at $1,059,613 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

