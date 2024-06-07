Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Shares Sold by Angeles Wealth Management LLC

Angeles Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,785 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PWR. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 162 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Quanta Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Quanta Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Quanta Services Price Performance

Quanta Services stock traded up $2.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $269.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 283,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 945,093. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.74 and a 12 month high of $286.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $39.42 billion, a PE ratio of 51.80 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $263.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $231.19.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 3.57%. Analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Quanta Services news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 1,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.94, for a total value of $288,395.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,065 shares in the company, valued at $10,494,626.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on PWR. Citigroup upped their target price on Quanta Services from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $255.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $246.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. DA Davidson increased their target price on Quanta Services from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.85.

View Our Latest Research Report on Quanta Services

Quanta Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.