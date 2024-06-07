Qtum Trading 3.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. In the last seven days, Qtum has traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar. Qtum has a market cap of $377.19 million and approximately $38.03 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qtum coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.59 or 0.00005052 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,792.05 or 0.05342717 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000675 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.13 or 0.00050899 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00010243 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.39 or 0.00014636 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.63 or 0.00017793 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00012160 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00002793 BTC.

Qtum Profile

Qtum (QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 105,182,442 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Qtum

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

