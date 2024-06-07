PVH (NYSE:PVH) Given New $140.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Evercore ISI from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on PVH. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on PVH from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of PVH in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of PVH from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Bank of America dropped their target price on PVH from $156.00 to $122.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on PVH from $134.00 to $110.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $134.19.

PVH Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PVH opened at $121.30 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.56. PVH has a 52 week low of $69.27 and a 52 week high of $141.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.15.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The textile maker reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.31. PVH had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 7.53%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that PVH will post 10.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PVH announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, April 1st that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the textile maker to buy up to 24% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

PVH Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.33%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP James Holmes sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total value of $325,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,507,054.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PVH

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in shares of PVH in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in PVH by 2,600.0% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 270 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in PVH by 93.5% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 238 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of PVH during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PVH in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

Featured Stories

