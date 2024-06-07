Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) Shares Down 9.8%

Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Free Report) traded down 9.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $13.02 and last traded at $13.13. 173,716 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 201,247 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.55.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $725.04 million, a PE ratio of -16.78 and a beta of 1.76.
Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLSE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Pulse Biosciences by 28.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 847,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,379,000 after purchasing an additional 189,227 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 300,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after acquiring an additional 40,700 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 41,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 10,039 shares during the period. 76.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. The company offers CellFX System, a tunable, software-enabled, and console-based platform that delivers nano second duration pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear targeted cells while sparing adjacent non-cellular tissue to treat a various medical condition by using its Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology.
