Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) Research Coverage Started at Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on LUNG. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Pulmonx from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Pulmonx from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $14.00 target price (down from $16.00) on shares of Pulmonx in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Pulmonx in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Pulmonx from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pulmonx has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $15.71.

Get Pulmonx alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Pulmonx

Pulmonx Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of LUNG opened at $7.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 6.95 and a quick ratio of 6.14. Pulmonx has a 1 year low of $6.80 and a 1 year high of $14.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.54. The firm has a market cap of $274.85 million, a P/E ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 0.64.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.07. Pulmonx had a negative net margin of 80.46% and a negative return on equity of 48.09%. The business had revenue of $18.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.42) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Pulmonx will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 4,297 shares of Pulmonx stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.97, for a total transaction of $29,950.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 301,203 shares in the company, valued at $2,099,384.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 4,297 shares of Pulmonx stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.97, for a total transaction of $29,950.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 301,203 shares in the company, valued at $2,099,384.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel David Aaron Lehman sold 5,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.97, for a total transaction of $38,160.75. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 209,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,457,517.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,324 shares of company stock valued at $98,374 over the last three months. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pulmonx

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LUNG. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pulmonx by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,029,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,968,000 after purchasing an additional 401,830 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pulmonx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,846,000. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Pulmonx by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,646,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,992,000 after purchasing an additional 124,050 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Pulmonx by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 989,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,172,000 after purchasing an additional 59,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Pulmonx by 132.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 92,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 53,001 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

About Pulmonx

(Get Free Report)

Pulmonx Corporation, a commercial-stage medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. The company offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pulmonx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulmonx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.