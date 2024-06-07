Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Cuts Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,549 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 513 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Humana were worth $8,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HUM. First Financial Corp IN lifted its position in shares of Humana by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Walker Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Humana by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Walker Financial Services Inc. now owns 795 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Humana by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,634 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Humana by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 470 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Humankind Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Humana by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 821 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Humana alerts:

Humana Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE HUM opened at $355.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.12, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $331.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $363.37. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $298.61 and a 12 month high of $530.54.

Humana Announces Dividend

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $7.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.12 by $1.11. The business had revenue of $29.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.52 billion. Humana had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Humana’s payout ratio is presently 22.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on HUM. UBS Group cut their price objective on Humana from $334.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Humana from $415.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Humana from $356.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Humana from $415.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Humana from $413.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Humana presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $423.63.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Humana

Humana Profile

(Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.