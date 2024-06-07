Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Boosts Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 828.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,079 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 141,052 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in PayPal were worth $9,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 58.6% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 609 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on PayPal from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Argus downgraded shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.59.

PayPal Stock Up 5.5 %

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $67.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $70.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.43. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.25 and a twelve month high of $76.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.04.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 14.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total value of $272,616.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,620.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

