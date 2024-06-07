ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2.02

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.02 and traded as high as $2.10. ProQR Therapeutics shares last traded at $2.00, with a volume of 128,627 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 target price on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $1.80 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.38.

Get ProQR Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ProQR Therapeutics

ProQR Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.01 and its 200 day moving average is $2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $161.91 million, a PE ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 0.35.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. ProQR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 260.75% and a negative return on equity of 61.58%. The company had revenue of $4.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 million. On average, analysts forecast that ProQR Therapeutics will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProQR Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ikarian Capital LLC lifted its stake in ProQR Therapeutics by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 483,583 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 10,958 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 120.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 35,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 19,100 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 32.65% of the company’s stock.

About ProQR Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapeutic medicines. The company's products pipeline includes AX-0810 for cholestatic diseases targeting Na-taurocholate cotransporting polypeptide (NTCP); and AX-1412 for cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) targeting Beta-1,4-galactosyltransferase 1 (B4GALT1).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ProQR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProQR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.