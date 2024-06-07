Prom (PROM) Trading Up 6.1% This Week

Prom (PROM) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 6th. One Prom token can currently be purchased for about $11.65 or 0.00016468 BTC on popular exchanges. Prom has a market cap of $212.53 million and $5.39 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Prom has traded up 6.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Prom Profile

PROM is a token. It was first traded on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official website is prom.io. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 11.37894679 USD and is down -0.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 67 active market(s) with $11,961,239.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Prom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

