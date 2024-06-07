Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Shares Up 0.2%

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $168.97 and last traded at $168.85. 963,360 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 6,563,307 shares. The stock had previously closed at $168.47.

PG has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.76.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $162.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $395.77 billion, a PE ratio of 27.59, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.10. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 33.91%. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th were given a $1.0065 dividend. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 18th. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 65.85%.

In other news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 31,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.95, for a total value of $5,329,711.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,179,061.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 855 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total value of $135,517.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $634,634. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 31,924 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.95, for a total transaction of $5,329,711.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,179,061.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 154,544 shares of company stock valued at $25,413,051 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 24,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,680,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 26,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,897,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 29.0% during the first quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 43,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,010,000 after purchasing an additional 9,716 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

