Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC) Sets New 12-Month High at $52.37

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $52.37 and last traded at $52.37, with a volume of 24685 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $51.95.
Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.79 and a 200-day moving average of $49.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 0.92.
Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.1548 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.
Institutional Trading of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF
Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Company Profile
The Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (USMC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to offer exposure to the largest of the US large-cap segment. The fund uses a proprietary, quantitative model to construct the portfolio. USMC was launched on Oct 12, 2017 and is managed by Principal.
