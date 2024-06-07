Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $18.61

Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $18.61 and last traded at $18.75, with a volume of 246835 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Leerink Partnrs restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Premier in a research report on Monday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Premier from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Premier from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 target price (down from $27.00) on shares of Premier in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Premier from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.50.

Premier Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.45, a P/E/G ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. Premier had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 6.01%. On average, equities analysts expect that Premier, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

Premier Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. Premier’s dividend payout ratio is 131.25%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Leigh Anderson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.41, for a total transaction of $388,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 183,928 shares in the company, valued at $3,570,042.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Leigh Anderson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.41, for a total transaction of $388,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 183,928 shares in the company, valued at $3,570,042.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Helen M. Boudreau sold 6,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total value of $131,585.65. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,929.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,736 shares of company stock worth $1,080,612 over the last quarter. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Premier

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in Premier during the first quarter worth $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Premier by 153.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Premier by 71.7% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Premier by 141.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Premier by 246.5% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.41% of the company’s stock.

About Premier

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

