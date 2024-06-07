Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) Price Target Raised to $10.00

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $7.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

PGEN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Precigen in a research note on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Precigen in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Precigen from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Precigen in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Precigen to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Precigen Price Performance

Precigen stock opened at $1.71 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.40 and its 200-day moving average is $1.37. The company has a market cap of $431.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 1.88. Precigen has a 12 month low of $0.84 and a 12 month high of $1.88.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 million. Precigen had a negative return on equity of 65.36% and a negative net margin of 1,781.72%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Precigen will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Precigen

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PGEN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Precigen by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 455,238 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 22,538 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in Precigen during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Precigen by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 94,091 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 23,859 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Precigen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Precigen by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 76,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 8,478 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.51% of the company’s stock.

Precigen Company Profile

Precigen, Inc operates as a discovery and clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops gene and cell therapies using precision technology to target diseases in therapeutic areas of immuno-oncology, autoimmune disorders, and infectious diseases. It operates through two segments, Biopharmaceuticals and Exemplar.

