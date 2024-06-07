Polar Capital Global Financials (LON:PCFT) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $165.54

Polar Capital Global Financials (LON:PCFT – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 165.54 ($2.12) and traded as high as GBX 168.56 ($2.16). Polar Capital Global Financials shares last traded at GBX 167.80 ($2.15), with a volume of 427,511 shares changing hands.

Polar Capital Global Financials Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 165.62 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 155.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.14, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 6.77. The stock has a market cap of £510.05 million, a PE ratio of -3,348.00 and a beta of 0.99.

Polar Capital Global Financials Company Profile

Polar Capital Global Financials Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Polar Capital LLP. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. It invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

