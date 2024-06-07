Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Shares Down 5.9%

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) dropped 5.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.98 and last traded at $3.03. Approximately 21,493,799 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 40,486,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.22.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PLUG. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Plug Power from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. HSBC lowered their price target on shares of Plug Power from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Plug Power from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Plug Power from $2.90 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Plug Power currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.49.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.95 and its 200-day moving average is $3.55.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.11). Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 43.10% and a negative net margin of 181.96%. The firm had revenue of $120.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.92 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Plug Power Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director George C. Mcnamee sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total value of $25,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 639,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,637,304.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Plug Power during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,800,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 104.9% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 651,695 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after acquiring an additional 333,708 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Plug Power by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,374,782 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $15,187,000 after purchasing an additional 102,095 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Plug Power by 183.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,656,282 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Plug Power by 78.5% in the 3rd quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,064,304 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $15,689,000 after purchasing an additional 907,604 shares in the last quarter. 43.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Plug Power Inc develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

