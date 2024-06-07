Platform Technology Partners Sells 546 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Platform Technology Partners decreased its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,039 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 546 shares during the quarter. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:TJX traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $107.41. 8,042,991 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,554,566. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.44 and a 52-week high of $108.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.18 and its 200-day moving average is $95.95.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 64.26%. The business had revenue of $12.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 37.22%.

TJX Companies announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 28th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel and home fashions retailer to repurchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. TD Cowen raised their price target on TJX Companies from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI set a $113.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.37.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 20,332 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $2,033,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 110,893 shares in the company, valued at $11,089,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other TJX Companies news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 20,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $2,033,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 110,893 shares in the company, valued at $11,089,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total value of $2,043,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 571,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,354,191.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,003 shares of company stock worth $7,040,541. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

