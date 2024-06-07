Platform Technology Partners Sells 428 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Platform Technology Partners decreased its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,238 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 428 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In related news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total transaction of $4,866,849.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,709,231.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Honeywell International news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total value of $5,812,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 203,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,507,899.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total value of $4,866,849.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,709,231.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Honeywell International stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $208.78. 2,563,236 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,921,422. The business’s 50-day moving average is $198.86 and its 200-day moving average is $199.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.96 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.03. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.88 and a 12-month high of $210.97.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.03 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.88% and a net margin of 15.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $222.00 to $218.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price target on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 target price (down previously from $227.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $220.38.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

