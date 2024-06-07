Platform Technology Partners Cuts Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Platform Technology Partners reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 22.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,449 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BIV. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 949.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

BIV stock traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 641,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,178,900. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.88. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $70.43 and a 52-week high of $76.76.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

