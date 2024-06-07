Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 29,275 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for 1.3% of Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the third quarter worth approximately $411,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 21,445 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 8,168 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 4.0% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 40,406 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 2.3% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,606,622 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $57,115,000 after buying an additional 36,176 shares during the period. Finally, Sepio Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Intel by 8.6% in the third quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 17,720 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.29 per share, for a total transaction of $124,189.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,192,668.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.29 per share, for a total transaction of $124,189.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,192,668.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.42 per share, with a total value of $125,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,340.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.43. 2,587,632 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,478,797. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.95. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.73 and a fifty-two week high of $51.28. The firm has a market cap of $129.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.70, a PEG ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The chip maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.76 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 7.36%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.08%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on INTC shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on Intel from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on Intel from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.58.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

