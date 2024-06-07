Pinebridge Investments L.P. Raises Stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 76.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,552 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $11,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 143.6% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,457 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.43, for a total value of $2,546,584.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 312,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,978,003.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,457 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.43, for a total value of $2,546,584.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 312,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,978,003.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 7,361 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.25, for a total transaction of $1,525,567.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,357,996.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,818 shares of company stock valued at $4,280,482. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Progressive Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PGR traded up $0.59 on Thursday, reaching $213.20. 1,756,250 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,570,546. The company has a 50-day moving average of $209.42 and a 200-day moving average of $188.30. The firm has a market cap of $124.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.35. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $111.41 and a 1-year high of $217.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The insurance provider reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $18.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.88 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $234.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Progressive from $244.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Progressive from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Progressive from $161.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Progressive from $171.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.19.

Progressive Profile

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

See Also

