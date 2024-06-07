Pinebridge Investments L.P. Raises Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 1,148.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,132 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $4,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 254.5% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 188.1% in the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PLD shares. Mizuho lowered their price target on Prologis from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Prologis from $136.00 to $123.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Prologis from $145.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Prologis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $145.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.76.

PLD opened at $108.59 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $110.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.16, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.07. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.64 and a 12 month high of $137.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.28%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

