Pinebridge Investments L.P. Lowers Stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. trimmed its position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 59.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133,547 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Yum China were worth $3,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Yum China by 846.6% during the fourth quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 47,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after buying an additional 42,060 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Yum China by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,347,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,289,000 after purchasing an additional 513,615 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Yum China by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 318,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,493,000 after purchasing an additional 14,296 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China in the fourth quarter worth about $1,328,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Yum China by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 310,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,154,000 after buying an additional 16,224 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HSBC reduced their price target on Yum China from $66.80 to $51.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.65.

Yum China Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE YUMC opened at $35.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.39. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.55 and a 1 year high of $61.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.44. The firm has a market cap of $13.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.39.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. Yum China had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 7.49%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Yum China’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum China Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.16%.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

Featured Stories

