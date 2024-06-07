Pinebridge Investments L.P. Buys 67,573 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 520.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,573 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned 0.08% of Ameriprise Financial worth $30,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ameriprise Financial Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE AMP traded down $2.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $425.51. The company had a trading volume of 272,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,637. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $306.63 and a one year high of $442.79. The company has a market cap of $42.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $426.26 and its 200-day moving average is $401.42.

Ameriprise Financial Increases Dividend

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $8.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.10 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 75.97%. Ameriprise Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This is a positive change from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameriprise Financial

In other news, insider Gumer Alvero sold 1,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.00, for a total transaction of $721,924.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,056,378. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ameriprise Financial news, SVP Dawn M. Brockman sold 224 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.13, for a total transaction of $97,245.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $559,159.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gumer Alvero sold 1,652 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.00, for a total transaction of $721,924.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,056,378. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,376 shares of company stock worth $1,476,274. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMP. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $437.00 to $488.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $450.88.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

