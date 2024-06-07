Pinebridge Investments L.P. Acquires 70,005 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 37.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 259,060 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,005 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $57,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 4,520 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 5,924 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 10,352 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LOW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $238.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “average” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.33.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 0.5 %

LOW traded down $1.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $218.45. 2,033,522 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,465,322. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $229.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $226.00. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $181.85 and a 12-month high of $262.49.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 48.52% and a net margin of 8.46%. The company had revenue of $21.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.67 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.23 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 36.95%.

Lowe's Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

