Pinebridge Investments L.P. Acquires 19,730 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 175,208 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,730 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up about 1.8% of Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $195,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AVGO. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Broadcom by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 160,375 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $179,019,000 after buying an additional 13,589 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. increased its stake in Broadcom by 82.8% in the 4th quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 594 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at $319,044,000. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 5,107 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,701,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in Broadcom by 617.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 66,519 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $74,252,000 after buying an additional 57,252 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AVGO. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,550.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $1,300.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $1,405.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,720.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,341.16.

In other Broadcom news, Director Kenneth Hao sold 9,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,388.13, for a total value of $12,715,270.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,465.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Justine Page sold 110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,323.00, for a total transaction of $145,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,134,375. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth Hao sold 9,160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,388.13, for a total transaction of $12,715,270.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45 shares in the company, valued at $62,465.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,920 shares of company stock worth $40,306,667. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $11.82 on Thursday, reaching $1,401.27. The stock had a trading volume of 2,016,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,793,816. The company has a market cap of $649.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,336.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,227.53. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $787.51 and a 12-month high of $1,445.40.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.95 by $2.04. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.79 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 47.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.83 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

