Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD) Sets New 1-Year Low at $7.08

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.08 and last traded at $7.13, with a volume of 1135379 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.33.

MD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on Pediatrix Medical Group from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. TheStreet downgraded Pediatrix Medical Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Pediatrix Medical Group from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Pediatrix Medical Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.10.

Pediatrix Medical Group Trading Up 3.3 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $599.15 million, a PE ratio of -8.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.54.

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Pediatrix Medical Group had a positive return on equity of 10.31% and a negative net margin of 3.53%. The firm had revenue of $495.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.25 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MD. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 126.9% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,235,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,092,000 after buying an additional 1,809,828 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,452,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 93.3% in the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 1,377,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,815,000 after buying an additional 664,955 shares during the period. Clark Estates Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,302,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 250.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 267,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,399,000 after buying an additional 191,154 shares during the period. 97.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

