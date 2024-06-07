Patriot Battery Metals (OTCMKTS:PMETF) Trading Down 7.5%

Patriot Battery Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:PMETF – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 7.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$5.50 and last traded at C$5.52. Approximately 21,368 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 38,560 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.97.

Patriot Battery Metals Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.68 and a 200-day moving average price of C$6.01.

Patriot Battery Metals Company Profile

Patriot Battery Metals Inc engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, silver, platinum, and lithium deposits. Its flagship properties include Corvette- FCI project comprising 417 claims totaling 21,357 hectares located in Quebec.

