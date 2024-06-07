Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA) Shares Down 2.5%

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 2.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as 20.37 and last traded at 20.38. 21,235 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 73,462 shares. The stock had previously closed at 20.91.

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Paramount Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of 21.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 20.87. The stock has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a PE ratio of -143.32 and a beta of 1.68.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported 0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of 0.25 by 0.37. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a positive return on equity of 3.35%. The business had revenue of 7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 7.85 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Paramount Global will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. Paramount Global’s payout ratio is -133.32%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Paramount Global by 5.2% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Paramount Global by 708.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Paramount Global by 416.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. increased its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 81,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Paramount Global by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 35,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 7,479 shares in the last quarter. 5.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

