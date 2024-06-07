Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.93. Palatin Technologies shares last traded at $1.83, with a volume of 70,030 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Palatin Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Get Palatin Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PTN

Palatin Technologies Stock Up 4.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $32.93 million, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 0.93.

Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.03). Palatin Technologies had a negative net margin of 445.12% and a negative return on equity of 583.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.63) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Palatin Technologies, Inc. will post -2.41 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Palatin Technologies stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 590,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,348,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 4.29% of Palatin Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period. 11.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palatin Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Palatin Technologies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted receptor-specific therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vyleesi, a melanocortin receptor (MCr) agonist for the treatment of premenopausal women with hypoactive sexual desire disorder.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Palatin Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palatin Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.