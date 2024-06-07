P/F Bakkafrost (OTCMKTS:BKFKF) Shares Down 4.1%

Shares of P/F Bakkafrost (OTCMKTS:BKFKF – Get Free Report) dropped 4.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $52.46 and last traded at $52.46. Approximately 1,720 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 417% from the average daily volume of 333 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.70.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.27.

P/F Bakkafrost, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells salmon products in North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Fishmeal, Fish Oil and Fish Feed; Freshwater FO; Freshwater SCT; Farming FO; Farming SCT; Services; and Sales & Other.

