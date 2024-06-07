Oxen Price Down 34.9% Over Last 7 Days (OXEN)

Oxen (OXEN) traded 13% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. One Oxen coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0982 or 0.00000142 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Oxen has traded down 34.9% against the U.S. dollar. Oxen has a market capitalization of $6.70 million and approximately $20,735.73 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Oxen alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $69,126.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $480.29 or 0.00694803 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.16 or 0.00114512 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00008719 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.64 or 0.00038531 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $160.02 or 0.00231482 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.75 or 0.00056063 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $57.51 or 0.00083203 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Oxen

Oxen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 68,214,808 coins. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oxen’s official message board is oxen.medium.com. The official website for Oxen is oxen.io. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

Buying and Selling Oxen

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Oxen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oxen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.